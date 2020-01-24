NIA Takes Over Bhima-Koregaon Case, Maha Govt Says ‘No Consent’

The case pertains to the violence that had broken out near Bhima-Koregaon war memorial in Pune district on 1 January 2018.

Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces which included Dalit Mahar soldiers over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818.

The police had claimed that provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on 31 December 2017 had led to the violence, and Maoists were behind the conclave.

They later arrested several Left-leaning activists including Telugu poet Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj for their alleged links to Maoists.