NIA Takes Over Bhima-Koregaon Case, Maha Govt Says ‘No Consent’
The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday, 24 January, took over the Bhima- Koregaon case from the Pune police.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the move in a tweet, saying the Centre took this decision after the new Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra decided to "get to the root of the matter".
News agency PTI also quoted him as saying that the decision was taken without the Maharashtra government's consent.
The case pertains to the violence that had broken out near Bhima-Koregaon war memorial in Pune district on 1 January 2018.
Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces which included Dalit Mahar soldiers over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818.
The police had claimed that provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on 31 December 2017 had led to the violence, and Maoists were behind the conclave.
They later arrested several Left-leaning activists including Telugu poet Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj for their alleged links to Maoists.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)