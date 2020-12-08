Bharat Bandh Today: Delhi & Haryana Police Issue Travel Advisory
Delhi Police said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure normal movement of people on roads.
The agitating farmer unions will hold a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December, from 11 am to 3 pm to protest against three farm laws. Delhi and Haryana Police have issued separate advisories on the traffic situation in view of the situation.
Haryana SP Security Pankaj Nain in a travel advisory issued late on the night of Monday, 7 December, stated that elaborate arrangements have been made by the civil and police administration, as per directions of the state government.
The advisory issued further stated that the primary objective of the arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, maintain a supply of essential items and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport system across the state. The instructions in force due to COVID-19 pandemic situation have also been kept in mind.
As per the advisory, the main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) might see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm.
Almost all districts in the state except Nuh and Narnaul are likely to be impacted by big or small traffic jams, the advisory added.
Borders which will be available to Haryana are: Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera.
The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory. The Delhi Police said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure normal movement of people on roads during the “Bharat Bandh” on Tuesday.
“Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per the law," NDTV quoted Delhi Police (PRO) Eish Singhal as saying.
Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicles like cars and two-wheelers.
Jhatikara Border is open only to two-wheeler traffic.
Roads That Will be Closed
Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed.
NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH44.
Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic. The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.
Traffic on National Highways 9, 19, 24, 44 and 48 will be disrupted.
With the exception of weddings, ambulances and emergency services, the farmers have appealed to close down offices and shops around the country, including dairy suppliers and local transport services, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from NDTV)
