Bharat Bandh Today: Delhi & Haryana Police Issue Travel Advisory

The agitating farmer unions will hold a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December, from 11 am to 3 pm to protest against three farm laws. Delhi and Haryana Police have issued separate advisories on the traffic situation in view of the situation.

Haryana SP Security Pankaj Nain in a travel advisory issued late on the night of Monday, 7 December, stated that elaborate arrangements have been made by the civil and police administration, as per directions of the state government.

The advisory issued further stated that the primary objective of the arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, maintain a supply of essential items and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport system across the state. The instructions in force due to COVID-19 pandemic situation have also been kept in mind.