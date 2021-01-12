Bhandara Hospital Sought Fire Safety Fund, Govt Didn’t Get Back

The Maharashtra government has said that the culprits will not be spared after at least ten newborn babies passed away in a fire that broke out in the neonatal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in the state on Saturday, 9 January. But who is the culprit?

Nurse, doctor, hospital administration or some other people?

The government is now saying that strict action will be taken. The health ministry of the same government could not take action for seven months on an application filed by this hospital. The application had been filed seeking one and a half crore rupees so that the fire safety measures can be improved in the hospital.