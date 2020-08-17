Will Recover Cost of Damage from Culprits: CM BSY on B’luru Unrest
“Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits, including invoking of the UAPA,” CM Yediyurappa tweeted.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, 17 August, tweeted saying that his "government has decided to assess the damaged caused to public and private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits."
"We will approach the High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa said, adding that stringent action has been initiated against the culprits behind the violence that erupted in East Bengaluru last week, including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
"A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," he further said.
What Happened?
The violence took place in the DJ Halli and Kaval Byrasandra areas of Bengaluru on the night of 11 August, and spilled over to KJ Halli, after a Facebook post by a relative of Congress legislature Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, reportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed, created outrage.
A police station and the MLA's house were attacked, with the police also opening fire to quell the violence. At least three people were killed in last week's violence, with over 60 police personnel also reportedly injured.
The chief minister held a meeting on Monday to review developments in connection with the violence, with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and others attending the meet.
