Will Recover Cost of Damage from Culprits: CM BSY on B’luru Unrest

"We will approach the High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa said, adding that stringent action has been initiated against the culprits behind the violence that erupted in East Bengaluru last week, including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," he further said.