B’luru Violence: Ex-Mayor Sampath Raj Arrested After He Absconded

Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mayor R Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the 11 August Bengaluru violence case, has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday, 17 November. Sampath Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, has been absconding and was arrested from Bengaluru. He had escaped from a private hospital where he got admitted for COVID-19.

The police recently arrested one of his aides Riyazuddin who had purportedly helped him and another Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape. He had allegedly given them shelter at Nagarhole in Mysuru. Zakir is also wanted in the Bengaluru violence case.