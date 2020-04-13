Bengaluru: Unpaid for Months, Metro Construction Workers Struggle

According to the workers surveyed as part of the report, room owners are evicting workers over non-payment of rent.

“I paid Rs 20,000 as deposit and Rs 6,000 as rent. In-spite of this, my room owner has evicted me, because I am unable to pay rent because of the lockdown. He has locked my room, my cooking utensils, clothes and documents are inside. He refuses to open it, unless I pay him an additional Rs 8,000. Where will I get this money from? I am living with other workers in their rooms, in the labour colony. I have no clothes. I have been wearing the same shirt and shorts since the day the lockdown began,” said a worker from the labour colony in Kudlu Gate

Migrants from other states are worried about having to stay away from their families amid this public health crisis and are desperate to return home, in hope of better prospects.

“We are afraid what will happen to us and what will happen to our family. We don't want to die in a foreign land. We will stay healthier when we are with our families and loved ones. When will the lockdown end? When can book our train tickets? ” said someone from a labour camp in Electronic City.

Crowded scenes have emerged at the few ration shops catering to these colonies, with social distancing norms going for a toss. Considering that many of these labour colonies are informal settlements, the report claims that they are not under the purview of any authority, depriving them of access to relief schemes.