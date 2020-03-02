QBengaluru: Protest Ban at Town Hall; Leopard Mauls Kid to Death

Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) council on Saturday, 29 February, passed a resolution to not allow protests to be held outside Puttannachetty Town Hall.

During the council’s session on Saturday, Bengaluru Mayor Goutham Kumar said that the decision was made as the civic body was unable to generate revenue from Town Hall.

‘Puttannachetty Town Hall is not generating revenue as people are not coming forward to rent out the space for various programmes. This is because the space outside Town Hall has been utilised for various protests by various organisations on a day-to-day basis. Those wanting to rent spaces for programmes refrain from doing so because of the protests,’ said M Gautham Kumar, Mayor of Bengaluru.

Read the full report here.