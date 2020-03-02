QBengaluru: Protest Ban at Town Hall; Leopard Mauls Kid to Death
1. Protests Banned Outside Town Hall, Resolution Passed Sans Debate
Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) council on Saturday, 29 February, passed a resolution to not allow protests to be held outside Puttannachetty Town Hall.
During the council’s session on Saturday, Bengaluru Mayor Goutham Kumar said that the decision was made as the civic body was unable to generate revenue from Town Hall.
‘Puttannachetty Town Hall is not generating revenue as people are not coming forward to rent out the space for various programmes. This is because the space outside Town Hall has been utilised for various protests by various organisations on a day-to-day basis. Those wanting to rent spaces for programmes refrain from doing so because of the protests,’ said M Gautham Kumar, Mayor of Bengaluru.
Read the full report here.
2. Leopard Mauls 3-year-old to Death; Shoot-at-Sight for Man-eater
A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard at Baichenahalli late on Saturday night.
Chandana was playing in front of her house when the big cat dragged her away. Her mutilated body was found half a kilometre away from her house.
Following the incident, Forest Minister Anand Singh on Sunday said he would order his officials to shoot at sight the leopards on the prowl in the district. "So far, stray leopards have killed four people in the region. People are living in fear because of this rampant menace in Hebburu villages. Notwithstanding any opposition, I will order my officials to shoot the leopards at sight," said the minister who also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Chandana's family.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Student who Raised ‘Pak Zindabad’ Slogan to be in Judicial Custody Till 5 March
Journalism student and protester Amulya Leona will be in judicial custody till March 5 after a magistrate court in Bengaluru ruled against her on Saturday.
The fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru extended Amulya's judicial custody for a further five days after it initially remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days. Amulya was in police custody for the last five days and she will now be returned to judicial custody for the next five days.
In police custody, the accused is in the physical custody of the police, while in judicial custody, the accused is in the custody of the court. The Special Investigation Team interrogated her over the last five days.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Seven Cases of Swine Flu Confirmed in Karnataka’s Davanagere
Seven persons from Karnataka’s Davanagere district tested positive for the H1N1 virus (swine flu).
“It is something we see around this time, a few cases of swine flu, but there is no reason to be panicked. We have informed the health officials concerned and the district surveillance officer and all the precautions to prevent further spread are being taken. The important thing is that people wash their hands and maintain hygienic practices,” stated Davanagere District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Raghavendra to TNM.
The DHO further noted that all the seven individuals have been admitted and are undergoing treatment. District officials have also begun screening for swine flu and have also begun awareness campaigns to ensure that people are educated about the disease.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Doctor Caught Consuming Liquor in Govt Hospital
A night-duty doctor at a government hospital in Chikkamagaluru district is set to face an inquiry by the health department for allegedly consuming liquor in the staff room and not attending to patients.
Sources said the doctor, found in innerwear, was having dinner along with alcohol inside the doctors’ restroom of Government Community Hospital in Ajjampura taluk, about 60km from here, at 9pm on Saturday.
Angry that he was not responding to their calls, attendants of patients barged into the staff room, stripped him of clothes and shot a video of the incident. The video is doing the rounds on social media. Sources said the doctor was allegedly drunk and he was not in a position to attend to patients.
(Source: The Times of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )