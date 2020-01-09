QBengaluru: BJP Workers Heckle Students; Govt Overhaul Likely

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is reportedly toying with the idea of not just expanding his Cabinet but also overhauling it, by dropping some ministers and inducting a few fresh faces, in an effort to maintain caste and regional balance.

He is expected to go to Delhi next week to hold meetings with the party high command to get the expansion and reshuffle cleared.

Of the maximum strength of 34, the Cabinet presently has 18 people, including the chief minister, leaving 16 berths vacant. Of this, 11 will go to former Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party and won the bypolls. Two are expected to be kept vacant for N Nagaraju (MTB) and R Shankar, who may be made MLCs in June and ministers later.