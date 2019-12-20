QBengaluru: 2 Killed During Anti-CAA Protests in Mangaluru & More
1. Two Dead in Mangaluru After Violence at Anti-CAA Protests
Two people are reported to have lost their lives in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after violence in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Mangaluru city police Commissioner PS Harsha said that 20 police personnel are injured, while two civilians are critically injured and in ICU.
Earlier on Thursday, the Mangaluru Police was caught on video firing at protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Police claim they first lathi-charged the protesters and when situation did not calm down, they fired in the air. Visuals online appear to show the police firing at the protesters. The police claim no one is injured.
(Source: The Quint)
2. Historian Ramachandra Guha Detained at Town Hall for Protesting CAA-NRC
At least 200 people including historian and academic Ramachandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru on Thursday morning as they attempted to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in two places in Bengaluru.
Historian Ramachandra Guha was forcibly detained by the police while he was giving interviews, dragged away into the bus by men in khaki. The 61-year-old was participating in a protest at the Town Hall in the city where Section 144 was imposed.
The police were seen asking people who were turning up to leave, and if they resisted, they were detained. Police detained around 100 people in Town Hall las well and took them in buses to Adugodi, SJ Park, Ashok Nagar and Sampangiram Nagar police stations. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) said that the protesters will not be booked.
3. Airtel Shuts Down 3G Network in Bengaluru, Rest of Karnataka
In line with its plans to phase out 3G technology across India, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday announced that it has shut down its 3G network in Karnataka.
Airtel mobile broadband services in Karnataka will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling, it said in a statement. The telecom operator added that it will continue to provide 2G services in Karnataka to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.
(Source: Mint)
4. Bengaluru Highest Paying City, IT Highest Paying Industry in India: Report
Professionals from IT industry command the highest salaries, while Bengaluru has retained the tag as the highest paying city in the country, a report said on Thursday.
According to Randstad Insights Salary Trends Report 2019, the average annual cost to company (CTC) in Bengaluru for talent across junior level stood at Rs 5.27 lakh, Rs 16.45 lakh for mid-level and Rs 35.45 lakh for senior level.
Bengaluru had topped the list in the 2017 and 2018 Salary Trends report as well. Hyderabad (Rs 5 lakh) and Mumbai (Rs 4.59 lakh) took the second and third spot for junior level roles, Mumbai (Rs 15.07 lakh) and the National Capital Region (Rs 14.5 lakh) for mid-level roles and Mumbai (Rs 33.95 lakh) and Pune (Rs 32.68 lakh) for senior roles respectively, the report noted.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. IMA Ponzi Scam: CBI Seeks Sanction to Prosecute Two IPS Officers, 4 Others
The CBI has sought sanction to prosecute six Karnataka officials, including two senior IPS officers posted in the state, as the agency plans to file a supplementary charge sheet detailing their alleged role in aiding the Rs 4,000-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, officials said Thursday.
It is alleged that IMA and its sister ponzi companies had lured gullible investors offering higher returns on their investment using Islamic ways, they said.
The CBI has written to the Karnataka government seeking nod for prosecuting IPS officers Hemant Nimbalkar of 1998 batch and Ajay Hilori of 2008 batch. The residences of the two officers were searched by the CBI earlier this year, they said.
While Nimbalkar was posted as the then Inspector General of Economic Offences, Hilori was the then Deputy Commissioner of East Bengaluru, the sources said.
