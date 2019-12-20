QBengaluru: 2 Killed During Anti-CAA Protests in Mangaluru & More

Two people are reported to have lost their lives in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after violence in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mangaluru city police Commissioner PS Harsha said that 20 police personnel are injured, while two civilians are critically injured and in ICU.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mangaluru Police was caught on video firing at protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police claim they first lathi-charged the protesters and when situation did not calm down, they fired in the air. Visuals online appear to show the police firing at the protesters. The police claim no one is injured.