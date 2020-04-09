QBengaluru: Task Force Bats for Lockdown Extension & More

A task force headed by Dr Devi Shetty, a cardiac surgeon, has called for the lockdown to be continued in hotspots where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The task force constituted to look into the lockdown in the state also recommended that restrictions on transportation including metro, buses, trains and flights continue until 30 April, and that only the transportation of goods be allowed. The committee, however, recommended auto rickshaws to be allowed. An odd-even system for transportation in private vehicles was also recommended.

The other recommendations include the closure of educational institutions till 30 May, Information Technology, Bio Technology and garment industries working at 50% strength, and encouragement of online classes.

(Source: The News Minute)