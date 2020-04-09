QBengaluru: Task Force Bats for Lockdown Extension & More
1. Karnataka Task Force led by Devi Shetty Suggests Extension of Lockdown in Hotspots
A task force headed by Dr Devi Shetty, a cardiac surgeon, has called for the lockdown to be continued in hotspots where COVID-19 cases have been reported.
The task force constituted to look into the lockdown in the state also recommended that restrictions on transportation including metro, buses, trains and flights continue until 30 April, and that only the transportation of goods be allowed. The committee, however, recommended auto rickshaws to be allowed. An odd-even system for transportation in private vehicles was also recommended.
The other recommendations include the closure of educational institutions till 30 May, Information Technology, Bio Technology and garment industries working at 50% strength, and encouragement of online classes.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Six New Cases Takes Karnataka Coronavirus Tally to 181; Three More Discharged
Six new positive cases were reported from Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally tally to 181. So far, 28 patients, including three on Wednesday, have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery. Also, Patient 102 has been weaned off the ventilator.
"The private hospital in Kalaburagi where Patient 177, a 65-year-old man, the fifth COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka was admitted to, has been sealed and a notice has been sent. They are being charged for medical negligence amounting to a criminal offense. The medical staff of the hospital has been quarantined. The deceased's call records are being vetted to trace more contacts. So far, 20 primary contacts have been identified," said Minister S Suresh Kumar.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. COVID-19: Karnataka Hospital Fails to Report Case; Patient Dies
Karnataka government has locked down a private hospital in Kalburgi district and initiated criminal proceedings after it failed to report a symptomatic patient. The patient, a fruit vendor at Kalburgi market, died on Tuesday, 7 April and tested positive for the virus.
Talking to media, Cabinet minister S Suresh Kumar told this reporter that the fifth death reported in the state was a result of a grave negligence. Patient 177, a 65-year-old male, was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).
He was admitted to Bahmani Hospital, a private nursing home in Kalburgi city on 4 April at 5:30 pm, complaining of cough and fever. Even though he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, he was referred to designated ESIC hospital only 6 April.
Read the full report here
4. COVID-19 Lockdown: KSRTC to Operate Buses in 5 Districts to Facilitate Essential Services
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday said that a total of 16 buses have started operating within a few districts to ensure essential services continue amidst the lockdown.
Out of the 16, one bus each is running within Ramangara and Davangere city limits, 4 buses are running in Mysuru and another 4 in Mangaluru. A total of six buses are running in Shivamogga district.
Other than this, 10 bus stations are being used as vegetable markets and grocery shops.
KSRTC buses were already ferrying officials of the Health, Police and local Municipal Corporation and other emergency staff as and when directed by respective District Deputy Commissioners.
All KSRTC commercial services were suspended from 22 March when a nationwide lockdown was affected in a bid to control the spread of the virus.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. To Gear up for Long Haul, Government all set to Train 4.5 Lakh Nurses Online
The state government has decided to ramp up healthcare infrastructure by providing online training to 4.5 lakh nurses in Covid-19 protocols to be followed while treating the infected.
“It’s important to train more healthcare professionals in the state on how to handle COVID-19 patients as we don’t want those currently engaged in treating these cases to be overburdened,” medical education minister K Sudhakar told TOI.
He went on to say, “The state is facing a shortage of qualified and trained nurses and the problem will aggravate if we don’t address the issue now. We need to keep nursing professionals ready to handle COVID-19 and that is why we are teaching all, through online classes, the standard operating procedures to be followed when deployed for COVID-related work.”
(Source: The Times of India)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)