QBengaluru: Culture Minister Calls for Uniform Civil Code & More

Claiming that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has led to calls for equality in the country, Kannada and Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister CT Ravi said that the time was ripe for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), here on Wednesday, 26 February.

Responding to questions at a news conference, Ravi said that BJP has been talking about implementing the Code ever since the party was formed in 1985. "It was in our manifesto in 2014 and also in 2019," he said. Since CAA is alleged to be against equality, bringing UCC will ensure equality for all, Ravi added.

Ravi, who interestingly held a briefing on BJP's stand at conference hall, Vidhana Soudha, said that none of the Indian citizens had anything to fear about CAA.