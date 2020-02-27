QBengaluru: Culture Minister Calls for Uniform Civil Code & More
1. Time Ripe for Uniform Civil Code, Says CT Ravi
Claiming that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has led to calls for equality in the country, Kannada and Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister CT Ravi said that the time was ripe for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), here on Wednesday, 26 February.
Responding to questions at a news conference, Ravi said that BJP has been talking about implementing the Code ever since the party was formed in 1985. "It was in our manifesto in 2014 and also in 2019," he said. Since CAA is alleged to be against equality, bringing UCC will ensure equality for all, Ravi added.
Ravi, who interestingly held a briefing on BJP's stand at conference hall, Vidhana Soudha, said that none of the Indian citizens had anything to fear about CAA.
2. ‘Sheer Militancy’: Karnataka HC on Kashmiri Students Denied Legal Aid
Lawyers from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Dharwad, who had gone to the Dharwad sessions court to file the bail application for the three Kashmiri students in custody on charges of sedition, were allegedly roughed up on Monday, 24 February.
Several videos shot at the Dharwad court show that a tussle broke out as the team of lawyers attempted to leave the court. Chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘we want justice’ could be heard in the background. As per high court orders, the team of defense lawyers was accompanied by a contingent of cops, who ensured they were escorted safely. However, one Bengaluru lawyer, is said to have suffered minor injuries, senior advocate BT Venkatesh told The Quint.
While dealing with the petition, the HC on Wednesday stated that passing such resolutions would affect the image of the entire judiciary. Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi submitted that the Hubballi bar association would reconsider its resolution.
3. BBMP Plans Free Wi-Fi in 2k Locations
Hoping to provide seamless internet connectivity in public places across the city, BBMP has planned to introduce 4,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots in 2,000 locations.
In order to implement the long-pending project — initiated in 2014 — the civic agency has collaborated with city-based internet provider Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), as announced by deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan at the recent Bengaluru Tech Summit.
The minister had said, “The project will be implemented by ACT across Bengaluru at their own cost. The facility, unlike the previous experiments that targeted only crowded areas, will be available in parks, playgrounds and busy streets.”
As per the plan, the first one hour of internet will be free and subsequently, users can choose to avail the service by paying Rs 50 per hour at a speed of about 15Mbps.
4. Scheme for Evicted Migrants in a Week: BBMP Tells Karnataka High Court
The state government submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that a scheme for the rehabilitation of migrant workers evicted from BBMP areas would be finalised within a week.
The government advocate made the submission before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, which was hearing a public interest litigation filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties on Wednesday. “The government is formulating a rehabilitation scheme. We need a week’s time to finalise it,” the government advocate said. It granted time till March 6 and directed the government to submit details of the scheme regarding granting interim compensation for migrants evicted.
5. Man Posing as Passenger Kills Auto Driver
A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was found murdered inside his vehicle near Shampura railway gate in DJ Halli early on Wednesday. The victim is Vinod N alias Gunda, a resident of Shampura. Police said the killer boarded the auto posing as a passenger and slit Vinod’s throat before fleeing around 9.15am.
Police suspect it was a family dispute. “Vinod’s wife had gone missing in October 2019. We traced her in January and sent her back to Vinod. But someone killed him within a month after that,” said SD Sharanappa, deputy commissioner of police (east).
