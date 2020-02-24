K’taka: Kashmiri Students’ Lawyers Manhandled in Police Presence

Mohammed Miyaz, a member of the team of advocates representing the students, recounted the events in a video that was shared on social media.

“Friends, we had come to file bail petition in the Hubballi case. First we filed the copy application in the Hubballi court. There too, there was some sloganeering of ‘Vande Mataram’ in front of us. But the police provided us with a lot of security and took us to where we had to file the copy application,” he said.

Miyaz added that they received the copy of the application after 20 minutes, following which the readied the bail petition. They then met with lawyers of the Hubballi bar association, who, he said, had spoken to them in a cordial manner.

“They also asked us to withdraw our writ petition. We told them that we would do so if they took back the resolution they had passed. Then, we went to Dharwad sessions court. The local advocates had mobbed the court entrance, didn’t allow us to enter, and even manhandled us,” he said.

“But, we were there with police protection and were following all the procedures,” he further said.

Several videos from the Dharwad sessions court show local lawyers raising slogans and occupying the steps leading to the court house.