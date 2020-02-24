K’taka: Kashmiri Students’ Lawyers Manhandled in Police Presence
Lawyers from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Dharwad, who had gone to the Dharwad sessions court to file the bail application for the three Kashmiri students in custody on charges of sedition, were allegedly roughed up on Monday, 24 February.
Several videos shot at the Dharwad court show that a tussle broke out as the team of lawyers attempted to leave the court. Chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘we want justice’ could be heard in the background. As per high court orders, the team of defense lawyers was accompanied by a contingent of cops, who ensured they were escorted safely. However, one Bengaluru lawyer, is said to have suffered minor injuries, senior advocate BT Venkatesh told The Quint.
‘Advocates Mobbed, Mandhandled’
Mohammed Miyaz, a member of the team of advocates representing the students, recounted the events in a video that was shared on social media.
“Friends, we had come to file bail petition in the Hubballi case. First we filed the copy application in the Hubballi court. There too, there was some sloganeering of ‘Vande Mataram’ in front of us. But the police provided us with a lot of security and took us to where we had to file the copy application,” he said.
Miyaz added that they received the copy of the application after 20 minutes, following which the readied the bail petition. They then met with lawyers of the Hubballi bar association, who, he said, had spoken to them in a cordial manner.
“They also asked us to withdraw our writ petition. We told them that we would do so if they took back the resolution they had passed. Then, we went to Dharwad sessions court. The local advocates had mobbed the court entrance, didn’t allow us to enter, and even manhandled us,” he said.
“But, we were there with police protection and were following all the procedures,” he further said.
Several videos from the Dharwad sessions court show local lawyers raising slogans and occupying the steps leading to the court house.
‘Don’t Represent Kashmiri Students’: Young Advocates Forum
A representative, claiming to be from the Young Advocates Forum, said in a video that any attempt to represent the Kashmiri students in court would not be tolerated by the organisation.
“On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, when the entire nation was in mourning, students from Jammu and Kashmir, in Hubballi were celebrating the attack and chanting anti-national slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ that would offend any patriot,” the purported forum member said.
“Thus, we the Young Advocates Forum, appeal to all lawyers not to represent them. If, our request is not honoured and our patriotic sentiments are opposed, then we will not tolerate it,” he added.
