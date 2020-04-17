QBengaluru: 36 New COVID-19 Cases Take State’s Tally to 315 & More

Karnataka registered its sharpest rise in the Covid-19 outbreak on Thursday, adding as many as 36 patients or 13% of its last count.

The total number of infected people in the state stands at

315. A 66-year-old restaurant owner from Manipur passed away in a Bengaluru hospital after five days on ventilator, taking the state toll to 13.

Thursday marked the second straight day of a record increase in cases over 24 hours; on Wednesday, 19 cases were reported.

Among the new patients are 14 women, a five-year-old boy from Kalaburagi and a one-anda-half-year-old girl from Vijayapura district in north Karnataka. The bulk of Thursday’s cases, 17, were reported from Belagavi, followed by Vijayapura (7), Bengaluru (5), Mysuru and Kalaburagi (3 each) and Gadag (1).

