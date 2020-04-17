QBengaluru: 36 New COVID-19 Cases Take State’s Tally to 315 & More
1. Biggest Single-Day Leap of 36 Takes Karnataka Tally to 315
Karnataka registered its sharpest rise in the Covid-19 outbreak on Thursday, adding as many as 36 patients or 13% of its last count.
The total number of infected people in the state stands at
315. A 66-year-old restaurant owner from Manipur passed away in a Bengaluru hospital after five days on ventilator, taking the state toll to 13.
Thursday marked the second straight day of a record increase in cases over 24 hours; on Wednesday, 19 cases were reported.
Among the new patients are 14 women, a five-year-old boy from Kalaburagi and a one-anda-half-year-old girl from Vijayapura district in north Karnataka. The bulk of Thursday’s cases, 17, were reported from Belagavi, followed by Vijayapura (7), Bengaluru (5), Mysuru and Kalaburagi (3 each) and Gadag (1).
2. Postal Dept to Home Deliver Mangoes in Bengaluru Amid Lockdown
For the second year in a row, the Karnataka postal department has tied up with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) to deliver mangoes at home to residents, who can place orders online.
Starting from 17 April, parcels of mangoes of 3 varieties – Raspuri, Sindhura, and Badami – will reach the doorsteps of residents across Bengaluru, from farmers in Ramanagara. Customers can log on to http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in to place their orders and make online payments for the quantity they wish to order.
Bengaluru Regional Post Master General S Rajendra Kumar said that the initiative had been successful in 2019 as well, but they expected more people to use the service owing to the lockdown and the clamping down on non-essential movement.
3. News Channel Gets Notice for Allegedly Hinting PM Will 'Throw Money From Helicopter’
Kannada news channel Public TV Kannada has received a notice from the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their show on 'helicopter money' in which the channel speculated if money would be thrown to the needy from helicopters.
The notice from PIB is as follows- “On April 15 Public TV broadcasted “HELICOPTER MONEY- Helicopternalli surithara Modi" (will Modi throw from the helicopter?) at 8.30 PM, which is false, mischievous, and deliberate. (It) clearly violates the Broadcasting Code and Rules. When the whole country is fighting the COVID-19, your channel, instead of creating awareness and educating the public, (is) spreading false information, creating panic and social unrest. In view of the above serious violation of Cable Television Networks(Regulation) Act, 1995 and Rules, you are hereby directed to show cause why your channel should not be taken out of air immediately.”
4. Barred: Prayers in Masjids, Iftar During Ramzan
All mosques and dargahs in the state have been barred from allowing people to perform Ramzan prayers on the premises during the lockdown period till May 3. Ramzan is expected to commence either on April 24 or 25.
In a notification issued on Thursday, the minority welfare, wakf and Haj department barred Dawat-e-Sehri or Iftar parties, setting up of eatery shops near mosques/dargahs and preparation of porridge (ganji/aash/juices) on mosque premises for distribution in mohallas.
Mosques can’t use the public address system for offering namaz, including for Jumna and Taraveeh prayers. However, Azan can be given at a low decibel. The Muezzin or Imam can make announcements on end of Sehri and beginning of Iftar as per practice.
5. Karnataka CID to Probe Cases Against Bengaluru Man Who Was Shot While Fleeing Custody
Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has ordered that three cases pertaining to an alleged attack on Bengaluru police in Sanjay Nagar during lockdown be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Incidentally, the incident, which took place on March 26, had also sparked questions over police high-handedness and brutality during the lockdown.
On March 26, two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Bhoopasandra during the lockdown. One of the accused, Tajuddin, was shot in his leg after he allegedly tried to flee police custody. Visuals of both the police being attacked and the man being attacked by the police had gone viral on social media and TV channels.
