QBengaluru: Schools, Malls, Pubs Shut Over COVID-19 & More

A day after an elderly man from Kalaburagi became India’s first coronavirus casualty, the Karnataka government announced a virtual shutdown for a week starting Saturday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said all universities, colleges, malls, pubs, cinema halls and night clubs will remain closed for the next seven days to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Swimming pools and multi-sporting facilities will also be closed. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and six cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, have announced similar measures.

No fresh cases were reported and the state’s count of patients stands at five.

