RSS Annual Meet to go on in B’luru Despite Ban on Public Events
Despite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing a week-long ban starting 14 March on malls, pubs, marriage functions, conferences and sporting events across the state, the annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's top decision-making body is set to take place at Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli, Bengaluruas planned from 15-17 March.
More than 1,400 representatives from 11 zones will participate from all over the country and also pass resolutions on important issues. Senior RSS leaders like chief Mohan Bhagwat and executive head Bhaiya Joshi will be present.
Taking note of the rising threat of coronavirus, RSS's Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) Narender Thakur said it is mandatory for RSS workers and office bearers to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting. Security personnel and journalists covering the meeting will also be screened, he said.
With 5 cases reported in the state as of Friday, 13 March, Karnataka had reported the first death of a patient due to complications from the disease.
“From tomorrow for one week, all malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs, exhibitions, summer camps, swimming classes, sporting events like cricket and football, marriages and conferences will be closed across the state. We request citizens to not to hold and postpone weddings and other events during this time.”Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday, 13 March
The ban also applies to music festivals and dine-in restaurants, with only home deliveries being permitted. Government has also advised IT companies to ask their employees to work from home.
‘Just a Precaution, Not a Law’: Med Edu Minister
Dr K Sudhakar, minister for medical education, meanwhile said that the government had only issued an ‘advisory’ about large gatherings but had not banned any such events.
“It is an advisory from the government of Karnataka to remain at home as much as possible, avoid large gatherings and not working in large office spaces like the IT employees, so many events have been planned and marriages fixed, people just have to careful,” he said.
He said that while malls, theatres, schools and colleges would be closed, people have been asked to maintain basic hygiene guidelines. When inquired about the participation of over 1,000 people at the RSS meet, he said that Indian weddings had ‘50,000 invitees on an average’.
“Karnataka is taking a lead to prevent the spread of the virus. All the individuals have been sensitised enough. It is just a precaution, the government is not stopping anything,” he said.
‘Reprehensible, Govt Should Treat All Equally’: Cong Spokesperson
Senior SC advocate and national Congress party spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa slammed the BJP government.
“The government must deal with everybody with an equal hand. Certain people cannot have leeway, while commercial establishments get shut. In fact, it should be the other way around. Malls at least generate revenue, but the RSS destroys it. The govt has behaved most irresponsibly. It should take some corrective action,” he said.
Some social media users said that the meeting should be postponed by a few months.
Screening at the Meet
A senior RSS functionary claimed that necessary precautions were being taken. The area was being sanitised and medical teams were on standby, he said.
“We are taking all steps according to national guidelines, people will be screened. Anyway, it is an internal meeting of only RSS members. The public is not allowed,” they said.
Twitter users shared pictures of screening tents at the event site.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
