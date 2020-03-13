RSS Annual Meet to go on in B’luru Despite Ban on Public Events

Despite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing a week-long ban starting 14 March on malls, pubs, marriage functions, conferences and sporting events across the state, the annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's top decision-making body is set to take place at Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli, Bengaluru as planned from 15-17 March.

More than 1,400 representatives from 11 zones will participate from all over the country and also pass resolutions on important issues. Senior RSS leaders like chief Mohan Bhagwat and executive head Bhaiya Joshi will be present.

Taking note of the rising threat of coronavirus, RSS's Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) Narender Thakur said it is mandatory for RSS workers and office bearers to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting. Security personnel and journalists covering the meeting will also be screened, he said.

With 5 cases reported in the state as of Friday, 13 March, Karnataka had reported the first death of a patient due to complications from the disease.