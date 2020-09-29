‘Bengaluru Epicentre of Terror’: Data Disagrees With Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya describing Bengaluru as an epicentre of terror activities, while demanding a permanent National Investigation Agency (NIA) branch in Bengaluru, has kicked off a controversy with the Opposition demanding his resignation.

Adding insult to injury, just a day after Tejasvi Surya made the request, Ministry of Home Affairs approved the setting up three new NIA offices and Bengaluru didn’t figure in the list. According to MHA, the new office in south India will be Chennai and it will focus on Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

So why, unlike the young MP, does the MHA feel that Bengaluru or Karnataka is not their biggest concern in south India?