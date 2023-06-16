Bengaluru: Delivery Agent 'Beaten' After 8-Year-Old 'Lies' About Kidnapping Bid

At around 9 am on Monday, 12 June, the parents of the girl left home to drop their younger child to school. The girl was alone in the house during this time, according to the Residents' Welfare Association message.

At 9:20 am, her parents returned home to see the door locked from the outside. They then started searching for the girl, who was on the terrace of the building.

A neighbour went to the terrace to look for her. Seeing the neighbour, the girl realised that her parents were back and she came down from the terrace.

Upon being questioned regarding what she was doing there, she told her parents that a stranger rang the bell of the house and "dragged" her to the terrace. She also said that she bit him to escape.

At 9:30 am, the girl's father and neighbours approached the building's security officials to look for the accused delivery agent.

At 9:40 am, the girl came to the security gate as well and identified the delivery agent who she said had taken her to the terrace.