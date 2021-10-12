Heavy Rains Flood Bengaluru Airport, Passengers Use Tractor to Reach Airport

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru witnessed heavy inundation on Monday, 11 October, after heavy rains lashed across several parts of the city.

The News Minute reported that roads leading to the airport were flooded, affecting the passengers who were trying to reach it.

Besides, according to the publication, some 11 flights were rescheduled because of the inundation. Several other flights from Bengaluru that were scheduled to leave to places including Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kochi were delayed.