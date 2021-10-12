Heavy Rains Flood Bengaluru Airport, Passengers Use Tractor to Reach Airport
Passengers were forced to use a tractor to reach airport as taxis parked outside it could not move due to flooding.
The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru witnessed heavy inundation on Monday, 11 October, after heavy rains lashed across several parts of the city.
The News Minute reported that roads leading to the airport were flooded, affecting the passengers who were trying to reach it.
Besides, according to the publication, some 11 flights were rescheduled because of the inundation. Several other flights from Bengaluru that were scheduled to leave to places including Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kochi were delayed.
Passengers Forced to Get Onto Tractor to Reach Airport
Visuals that emerged on social media showed inundation at the roads leading to the arrival and departure gates of the airport. Scores of passengers were also forced to get on to a tractor to reach the airport as flooding immobilised taxis parked outside it.
News agency ANI reported that a man was killed due to a short circuit at a flooded house at Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.
"There were two people in the house, the second person managed to escape unhurt," said Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Bengaluru City, as quoted by ANI.
Many people also took to Twitter to report the incident and the inconvenience it had created.
According to the Meteorological Centre, the airport received 178.5 mm of rain in the 24 hour period until 8.30 am on Tuesday, 12 October.
IMD had earlier issued a yellow warning in the city. It has now predicted isolated heavy rainfall at Karnataka's Coastal and South Interior areas until 15 October. A yellow warning has been reportedly issued to areas including Belagavi, Shivamogga, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Vijaypura, districts, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Kodagu, Gadag, and Bagalkot.
(With inputs from The News Minute, and ANI)
