Bengal Polls: BJP Complains to EC Against Mamata’s ‘Open Threats’

A day after the second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 2 April, filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "repeated threats and criminal intimidation" to BJP workers.

In the complaint filed days ahead of the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief gave open threats to BJP workers, resulting in "large-scale violence" over the last few days.

“TMC violated the model code of conduct, West Bengal Chief Minister has violated ECI rules, we've demanded action against her,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told ANI.

The BJP further said the West Bengal government had "failed miserably to ensure law and order" and demanded "strong action" against the Chief Minister.