BBMP Officials Seal Apartment Doors with Metal Sheets in Bengaluru

Poorna Bhasin, a resident of the apartment, said that she was informed by the resident welfare association that her floor will be sealed. “I thought they will be putting up some tapes and I closed the door when they started the work. But when I opened the doors, I found that most of my door was covered with metal sheets. I was shocked,” she said.

She added that apart from her house, the doors of her elderly neighbours too were locked in a similar manner. “Only after I informed my neighbours and one of them tweeted about it, the barricade was removed (on Thursday evening),” she said.

Following the incident, BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad told media that action will be taken against the concerned officials.