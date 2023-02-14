Income Tax Department Searches BBC Offices in Delhi and Mumbai: Reports
The searches come on the heels of a controversy surrounding a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi.
The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday, 14 February, is undertaking searches at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), according to multiple news reports.
Details: The BBC office is in the HT House building located on Delhi's KG Marg Road.
Officials are also at the news organisation's office premises in Mumbai
The search operation began a little before noon, as per sources
BBC India employees were asked to hand over their phones to the officials half an hour later, sources told The Quint
Why it matters: The search come on the heels of a controversy surrounding a two-part documentary by the broadcaster focusing on Prime Minister Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Yes, but: The IT department investigation pertains to "tax evasion" and the relevant business documents are being inspected, officials reportedly told news agency PTI.
Opposition parties reacted to Tuesday's development:
TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted with sarcasm, "Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "While we are demanding a JPC on Adani, the government is after BBC."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted, "News of raids on BBC is declaration of an 'ideological emergency'."
Mehbooba Mufti of J&K's PDP said, "Cause & effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth."
Some context: While the documentary titled India: The Modi Question was not made available by BBC in the country, links were posted on various social media platforms.
Then, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed Youtube and Twitter to remove links to BBC’s documentary
The ministry exercised its emergency powers under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021
In the courtroom: A petition seeking a ban on BBC's operations in India was recently heard by the Supreme Court of India.
Stating that the petition is "absolutely misconceived," the apex court dismissed the plea
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
