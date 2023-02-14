Income Tax Department Searches BBC Offices in Delhi and Mumbai: Reports

The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday, 14 February, is undertaking searches at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), according to multiple news reports.

Details: The BBC office is in the HT House building located on Delhi's KG Marg Road.

Officials are also at the news organisation's office premises in Mumbai

The search operation began a little before noon, as per sources

BBC India employees were asked to hand over their phones to the officials half an hour later, sources told The Quint

Why it matters: The search come on the heels of a controversy surrounding a two-part documentary by the broadcaster focusing on Prime Minister Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Yes, but: The IT department investigation pertains to "tax evasion" and the relevant business documents are being inspected, officials reportedly told news agency PTI.