Bay of Bengal Depression Intensifies into Cyclone ‘Burevi’: IMD

The IMD has also announced a red alert in several south and central Kerala districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected is isolated places like south and north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, north Kerala and Mahe over the next few days, and high winds are likely to be seen on the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep between 2 and 4 December.

The Director General of IMD has also suspended all fishing activities till 4 December, and informed that the cyclone is likely to cause damage to crops and disrupt essential services.