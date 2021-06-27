Barbarshah: One Civilian Dies After Grenade Attack on Patrol Party

A civilian has died from injuries sustained during a grenade attack on a joint patrol party at Barbarshah, Srinagar, that took place on Saturday, 26 June.

Three other civilians have also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to ANI, it was previously informed that four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a joint patrol party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at Barbarshah.