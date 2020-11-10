Total Ban on Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from Tonight Till End Nov

A total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers has been imposed in the National Capital Region (NCR) from 9 November to 30 November by the Delhi government.

Coronavirus cases in the national capital have been spiking with a record daily high of 7,745 new cases reported on Monday. Every year, the city is known for his poor air quality during Diwali which coincides with the winter season. There have been concerns raised that during the coronavirus pandemic, the air pollution could affects people’s health.