Ban on Construction Activities & Entry of Trucks to Continue in Delhi: Minister

Ban on construction and demolition activities, as well as on the entry of trucks (barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services) is slated to continue in Delhi, reported PTI, citing Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday, 13 December.



Rai, on Monday, said that the government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities on 16 December.



Meanwhile, the ban on the entry of trucks till continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

According to ANI, Rai said: