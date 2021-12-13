Ban on Construction Activities & Entry of Trucks to Continue in Delhi: Minister
This comes in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.
Ban on construction and demolition activities, as well as on the entry of trucks (barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services) is slated to continue in Delhi, reported PTI, citing Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday, 13 December.
Rai, on Monday, said that the government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities on 16 December.
Meanwhile, the ban on the entry of trucks till continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.
According to ANI, Rai said:
Campaigns like water sprinkling, anti-open burning and a ban on trucks in Delhi will continue till further orders. 81% of the complaints received on the Green Delhi app have been dealt with.Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister
AND WHAT ABOUT SCHOOLS?
As per the minister:
The education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centers for students in Class 6 and above, and in colleges
For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has proposed resuming schools from 20 December
The proposal will be sent to the Commission for Air Quality Management. The Supreme Court has reportedly mandated the commission to decided on the reopening of schools and colleges in the national capital.
WHAT ELSE DID THE ENVIRONMENT MINISTER SAY?
Delhi's air quality index remained between 250 and 325 from 1 December to December 12. However, Rai said that experts have forecast a slight deterioration of air quality in the next three days.
Informing the reporters that the Delhi Government had a joint review meeting on Friday, 10 December, with different departments, in a bid to monitor pollution, Gopal Rai, according to ANI, added:
“Last week's trend shows that the post-Diwali pollution situation has been improving. But as per experts, pollution is likely to rise during 14-16 December.”
BACKGROUND
The Delhi government on Monday, 29 November, banned all construction and demolition activities in the national capital till further orders to curb the rising level of air pollution.
It also announced a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers for the time being, reported IANS, citing Gopal Rai.
"Due to the rising level of air pollution, all the construction and demolition activities in Delhi have been banned until further orders and Delhi government has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers for that particular time frame.”
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and IANS.)
