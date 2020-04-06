‘Like Diwali’: UP BJP Leader Fires Shot to Abide by #9PM9Minutes

A BJP leader from UP's Balrampur district courted controversy for firing a gunshot in the air on 5 April in a bid to abide by PM Modi's #9PM9Minutes appeal.

In a video, Manju Tiwari, currently woman district president of BJP in Balrampur, can be seen aiming the gun towards sky and firing a shot in the air.

An FIR has been filed against Manju Tiwari u/s 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC.