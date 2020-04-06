‘Like Diwali’: UP BJP Leader Fires Shot to Abide by #9PM9Minutes
BJP leader from Balrampur Manju Tiwari seen firing a shot in a video.
BJP leader from Balrampur Manju Tiwari seen firing a shot in a video.(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

‘Like Diwali’: UP BJP Leader Fires Shot to Abide by #9PM9Minutes

Akanksha Kumar
India

A BJP leader from UP's Balrampur district courted controversy for firing a gunshot in the air on 5 April in a bid to abide by PM Modi's #9PM9Minutes appeal.

In a video, Manju Tiwari, currently woman district president of BJP in Balrampur, can be seen aiming the gun towards sky and firing a shot in the air.

An FIR has been filed against Manju Tiwari u/s 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC.

Loading...

The BJP leader has apologised after news reports came to light. Speaking to ANI, Manju Tiwari said:

“I saw the entire city illuminating with candles and earthen lamps. I felt like it was Diwali and fired in the air out of jubilation. I accept my mistake and apologise for it.”
Manju Tiwari

(With inputs from Martand in Lucknow. This is a developing story)

Also Read : Man Shot Dead for Accusing Tablighi Jamaat for Spreading COVID-19

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

Loading...