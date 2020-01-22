10,000 Balloons With Anti-CAA-NRC Banners Released at Khureji Khas

Almost 10,000 black balloons were released with the messages of “No CAA NPR NRC” at a protest in Delhi’s Khureji Khas on Tuesday, 21 January.

According to local media reports, more than a hundred women were present at the rally, echoing the protests in Shaheen Bagh and Prayagraj's Mansoor Ali Park.

Earlier on Tuesday, a few Shaheen Bagh protesters met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and discussed the opening of the road blockade.

