10,000 Balloons With Anti-CAA-NRC Banners Released at Khureji Khas
Almost 10,000 black balloons were released with the messages of “No CAA NPR NRC” at a protest in Delhi’s Khureji Khas on Tuesday, 21 January.
According to local media reports, more than a hundred women were present at the rally, echoing the protests in Shaheen Bagh and Prayagraj's Mansoor Ali Park.
Earlier on Tuesday, a few Shaheen Bagh protesters met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and discussed the opening of the road blockade.
