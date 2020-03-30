Noida DM Replaced After Yogi Hits Out at Him During COVID-19 Meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Gautam Buddha Nagar’s district magistrate, BN Singh, on Monday, 30 March, during a meeting to review the preparations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Following this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said that Singh has been transferred and Suhas LY will be appointed the new DM, PTI reported.

In a video posted online, the CM can be heard telling the official: