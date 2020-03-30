13 Employees Infected, Noida Firm Booked for Hiding Travel Info
An FIR was registered against a private company whose staffers, including a foreigner who visited the firm recently, are suspected to have infected 13 people with coronavirus in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.
The FIR has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on the basic of a complaint by Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Aurag Bhargava, the officials said.
As on Saturday, 28 March, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 26 coronavirus positive cases, including 13 people whose contact of infection could be traced to the Cease Fire company, the Health Department said in a statement.
A foreign national had carried out the audit of the company on 14, 15, 16 March, but the company did not inform about it to the health department. Thirteen people of this company, including their family members, have got infected with coronavirus, Bhargava said.
Phone calls and live chat available on the company's website yielded no response when contacted by PTI for reaction.
He said it is clear how social distancing and hand sanitation could be preventive against the novel coronavirus and had this company been cautious about these measures then such a situation could have been averted.
