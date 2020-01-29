‘Inspired by Hardworking PM Modi’: Saina Nehwal on Joining BJP
Ace badminton player and Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 29 January, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.
Nehwal’s older sister Chandranshu was also inducted into the party.
With over 24 international titles under her belt, Nehwal is one of India’s most popular sportspersons. The former world number 1 is also a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award.
The saffron party has attracted a number of sportspersons over the last few years, including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and wrestler Babita Phogat.
(This is a developing story. Details are awaited.)
(With inputs from ANI.)
