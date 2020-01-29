‘Inspired by Hardworking PM Modi’: Saina Nehwal on Joining BJP

With over 24 international titles under her belt, Nehwal is one of India’s most popular sportspersons. The former world number 1 is also a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award.

The saffron party has attracted a number of sportspersons over the last few years, including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and wrestler Babita Phogat.

