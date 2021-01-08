Badaun Rape-Murder: Temple Priest, the Main Accused in Case, Held

Almost five days after a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, the local temple priest – the main accused in the case – was arrested on late Thursday, 7 January.

The priest, identified as Satyanand, was picked up from a nearby village where he was hiding at one of his disciple’s house, District Magistrate Kumar Prashant told reporters. A native of Bareilly district, the priest moved to Badaun seven years ago and started living at the temple.

On 3 January, the victim was left abandoned by allegedly by Satyanand and two associates after the alleged rape. The incident reportedly took place inside a temple that the woman, an anganwadi worker, had been visiting for several years.

She later died at the hospital due to excessive bleeding and shock.

An FIR was filed under Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 302 (murder) against the three accused, two days after the incident on 5 January. While the two associates were arrested earlier, the priest had been absconding.