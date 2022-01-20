Background Checks, No Media: Is CBI Turning Impenetrable Under New Chief?

Under Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is turning into an impenetrable fortress, claim agency officials.

The intended objective of the drive is to check unauthorised leakage of the information and also secure the agency’s offices, including its headquarters in the national capital, from unauthorised access.

First, a look at the steps the agency has taken in recent months to secure its offices, especially the headquarters in the national capital.

Now, the agency has a full-fledged security wing under a Deputy Inspector-General rank officer, Gagandeep Gambhir, a 2004 batch Indian Police Service officer belonging to Gujarat cadre and serving in the agency on deputation.