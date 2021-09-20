Babul Supriyo To Meet TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Today

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the BJP West Bengal unit claimed that Supriyo's resignation had no impact on the saffron party, while its leaders termed Surpiyo an 'opportunist' who joined the party before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and left soon after being dropped from the union cabinet.

After joining the TMC, Supriyo had said, “I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday,” ANI reported.