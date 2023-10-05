Human Rights Activist Babloo Loitongbam's Home Attacked in Manipur's Imphal

Critical of Meitei groups: The globally renowned activist has been quite vocal in his criticism of radical Meitei organisations, accusing them of perpetrating violence against Kukis. He has also called for the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the months-long ethnic conflict in the state.

What may have sparked the attack? The attack on Loitongbam's home comes on the same day the socio-cultural organisation Meitei Leepun "boycotted" the activist from speaking publicly until the conflict in Manipur is resolved. Apart from Loitongbam, the organisation also banned former Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Manipur Brinda Thaunaojam from voicing her opinions publicly.