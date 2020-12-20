Trust Building Ayodhya Mosque Unveils Futuristic Glass-Dome Design

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust – in charge of building a mosque in Ayodhya following last year's Supreme Court verdict – has unveiled a new design for the mosque complex will include a multi-speciality hospital, a community kitchen and a library.

The proposed mosque in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya will not adhere to the traditional architectural aesthetics of a mosque and will follow a futuristic design with the additional of a glass dome.