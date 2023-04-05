'Felt the Ground Beneath Us Shaking': Driver Who Witnessed Sikkim Avalanche

Akshay Sachdeva, Special Director General of Police, told The Quint that passes were issued only till 15 Mile and not Lake Tsomgo (which is a major tourist attraction) due to inclement weather.

"15 Mile is a comparatively safer area than both Lake Tsomgo (which lies beyond 15 Mile) and Nathu La. But the police are always under pressure from tourists, who want them to give permission to go up towards Nathu La. They say that they have come here to see the snowfall."

He elaborated that for years, tourists have been coming to Changu or Tsangmo Lake and Nathu La, but never has an avalanche occurred between 13 and 15 Miles.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tourists were playing with snow, taking photographs, and climbing the hills above, when the disaster struck.