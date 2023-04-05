'Felt the Ground Beneath Us Shaking': Driver Who Witnessed Sikkim Avalanche
Seven people lost their lives in the incident on 4 April, Tuesday.
Karka Bahadur, a driver who knows his way around the mountainous terrain of Sikkim, was ferrying tourists to Nathu La on Tuesday, 4 April, when an avalanche struck the region.
"I had just crossed 13 Mile, and I was about 15-20 feet away from where the avalanche struck. Suddenly, the ground beneath us started shaking and a huge ball of snow engulfed some tourists who were playing in it," he narrated to The Quint.
"In my 25 years of driving on this route, I have never seen such a disaster."Karka Bahadur
The avalanche occurred at Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, between 13 Mile and 15 Mile, which connects Gangtok with Nathu La. Seven people lost their lives in the incident, while over a dozen others have been injured.
Gangtok District Collector Tushar Nikhare told the media, "Among the deceased, we have identified three as Nepalese nationals and two each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal."
He added that while the West Bengal victims will be taken to their homes in an ambulance, the two victims from Uttar Pradesh will be flown. Those from Nepal will be taken by road.
According to information from the 2nd Mile check post, all stranded tourists have been found, but the Sikkim Police is verifying the location of those with no contact.
'Passes Issued Till 15 Mile Only'
Akshay Sachdeva, Special Director General of Police, told The Quint that passes were issued only till 15 Mile and not Lake Tsomgo (which is a major tourist attraction) due to inclement weather.
"15 Mile is a comparatively safer area than both Lake Tsomgo (which lies beyond 15 Mile) and Nathu La. But the police are always under pressure from tourists, who want them to give permission to go up towards Nathu La. They say that they have come here to see the snowfall."
He elaborated that for years, tourists have been coming to Changu or Tsangmo Lake and Nathu La, but never has an avalanche occurred between 13 and 15 Miles.
According to eyewitness accounts, the tourists were playing with snow, taking photographs, and climbing the hills above, when the disaster struck.
"Even we are surprised by how the avalanche occurred where it did; the location is at a substantially low altitude," he added.
'Disaster Could Have Been Averted'
Tenzing Loden, SP, Gangtok, told The Quint that despite warnings not to climb the supposed stream below the snow, the tourists did so. "If the tourists had not stopped at the location where the avalanche struck, their lives could have been saved," he added.
"It is true that natural disasters cannot be predicted beforehand, but tourists need to follow norms and directions. Henceforth, the decision to send tourists to such spots will be made only after clearance from the India Meteorological Department regarding weather conditions," he added.
'500 Vehicle Passes Issued Up to 15 Mile'
He added that over 500 vehicle passes were issued up to 15 Mile, and all the vehicles have returned thus far.
"The hoteliers, taxi drivers, and travel agents have found their respective tourists, except for those who came alone, making it challenging for us to contact their hotels," Lepcha said.
Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang assured all possible help from the state government, adding that the rescue work was being carried out by state and National Disaster Response Force officials.
Compensation for Victims
Dr Chintamani Sharma, Assistant Medical Superintendent of Sikkim's STNM Hospital, told The Quint that 13 people have been admitted with minor injuries. "Seven have been discharged with minor injuries, and six individuals are still admitted," added.
He added that autopsies of the deceased are also being conducted at the same hospital, and after completion, the bodies will be handed over to the next of the kin.
Gangtok DC informed that an ex gratia will be offered to the next of the kin of Indian victims, as per norms.
A helpline has been set up to assist tourists and their relatives for information about trapped individuals.
