Attacks on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara Warrant CAA, Says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday, 5 January, accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the amended Citizenship Act and instigating riots.

He further referenced the mob attacks on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. “It (the attack) is an answer to all those who are protesting against CAA . Where would those Sikhs affected in the attack go?” he said.

Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA, saying the law is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries and not taking it away from anybody.