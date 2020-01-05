Attacks on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara Warrant CAA, Says Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday, 5 January, accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the amended Citizenship Act and instigating riots.
He further referenced the mob attacks on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. “It (the attack) is an answer to all those who are protesting against . Where would those Sikhs affected in the attack go?” he said.
Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA, saying the law is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries and not taking it away from anybody.
‘Kejriwal is Misleading People with Promises’
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP president said he came to power fives years back by misleading people with a host of promises.
“The citizens of Delhi should ask for an account of everything the Delhi government has accomplished in the last 5 years,” he said.
In response, CM Kejriwal said he is open to any good suggestions and will implement them in the next 5 years.
Support for CAA or Free Netflix?
In response to widespread protests against CAA, the BJP government set up a phone number and asked people to give a missed call to pledge their support for the act.
However, on Twitter, many shared the number with false offers attached, in an apparent attempt to hoodwink people into supporting the campaign.
In his speech at the Sunday rally, the BJP president said, as quoted by ANI:
“Since yesterday rumours are being spread that the number to garner support for # belongs to some channel called Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix rather it is BJP's toll free number.”
Netflix India also responded to the tweet, asking the user to use “someone else’s account” if he wants free Netflix.