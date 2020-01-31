22-Year-Old Man Beaten Up for Wearing ‘No NRC-CAA’ Cap in Delhi

While out for a stroll, Faizal told his friends he was heading to the park. He visits this park every evening as he is a resident of the area.

“When I entered wearing this cap, which till now I never felt uncomfortable wearing, they began taunting me,” he said.

Faizal said the men taunted him, saying his sister and mother are being paid Rs 500 to sit at Khureji protests, an anti-CAA protest site he regularly takes part in.

The claim of Rs 500 was circulated as fake news and clarified by various media houses, including The Quint.