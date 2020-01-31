22-Year-Old Man Beaten Up for Wearing ‘No NRC-CAA’ Cap in Delhi
“Wearing a ‘NO NRC/CAA cap’ will do you no good. You're a Muslim. Your place is in Pakistan,” 22-year-old Faizal, who was beaten up by five men who were drinking at Rani Garden Park in East Delhi on Friday, 31 January, told The Quint from the hospital.
A CT scan was performed to ensure were no internal injuries.
While out for a stroll, Faizal told his friends he was heading to the park. He visits this park every evening as he is a resident of the area.
“When I entered wearing this cap, which till now I never felt uncomfortable wearing, they began taunting me,” he said.
Faizal said the men taunted him, saying his sister and mother are being paid Rs 500 to sit at Khureji protests, an anti-CAA protest site he regularly takes part in.
The claim of Rs 500 was circulated as fake news and clarified by various media houses, including The Quint.
‘They Kicked Me, Hit My Head With a Bottle of Alcohol’
“The men said my protest means nothing and that nothing can be done about was has happened. They also used abusive language after which I got angry and retorted,” Faizal said, adding that he was beaten up after this.
Faizal’s younger brother Shaad found him lying on the floor of the park after which his family arrived and called the police. However, the police arrived only over an hour later at the hospital.
“They have taken my statement and asked me to come tomorrow. They said they will round up some people and ask me to identify who did this,” Faizal said.
The Quint spoke to the duty officer at Geeta Colony police station who confirmed that the incident happened and that a complaint is being registered by sub inspector Avdesh Kumar. “Once a complaint is registered, they will send it to the police station and begin the investigation. The FIR then will be filed after,” the duty officer said.
