'Crime At Its Peak': Akhilesh, Others on Atiq Ahmed's Murder in Police Presence

Moments after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by unknown assailants on Saturday, 15 April, in the presence of police and the media, several Opposition leaders questioned the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh asking "how can such an incident take place in a democracy."

Taking to Twitter, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the morale of criminals in the state has peaked.