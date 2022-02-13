Goa Polls on 14 Feb: Amid Anti-Incumbency & Split Opposition, 40 Seats at Stake

Margao:

Digambar Kamat (Congress) vs Manohar Ajgaonkar (BJP)

South Goa's district headquarters Margao will see a prestige battle between former Goa chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat and tourism minister in the current BJP government Manohar Ajagaonkar.

While Ajagaonkar has never represented the constituency before, Kamat has been representing the Margao constituency since 1994 – first on a BJP ticket and then as a Congress legislator.