COVID-19: Assam to Set up Four 300-Bedded Temporary Hospitals

“From today onwards, we will train them in the module for coronavirus treatment. Similarly, around 2,000 final year students of nursing in the state will also be trained for the same purpose. Many young doctors who have returned to the state have offered their voluntary services if the need arises”.

The Health Department had also conducted examinations for ward boys and girls, the results of which are awaited, Sarma said.

“We have asked the authority concerned to announce the results immediately, because 300-400 new entrants in the healthcare system will benefit us immensely,” he said.

On cases of harassment of doctors and nurses by landlords, Sarma said instructions have been given to all Superintendents of Police to register criminal cases against them. “I am personally monitoring this situation”.

The minister said as Manipur and Mizoram have one positive coronavirus case each, “we are thinking of sealing the inter-state border with these two states”.

Sarma also expressed regret that people are still coming out of their homes in large numbers despite the lockdown. “Weekly markets are open with hundreds of people assembling to purchase essential commodities. We have asked the DCs and SPs to take stern action to enforce the lockdown,” he added.

