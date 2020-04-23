Assam to Allow 3 Days of Intra-State Travel for Stranded People

People who are stranded in another district with personal vehicles will also have to obtain passes from the deputy commissioners, who will examine each case on merit.

Those who use the services of migrant workers can apply for movement too, but not more than 25 people will be allowed in a vehicle, according to the MHA guidelines, Sarma said.

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will ply buses in designated routes for those who have no vehicles but are stranded away from their homes, he said. “People who want to avail this facility will have to call the helpline 104. ASTC will be provided with the data and they will arrange accordingly on a case-to-case basis,” Sarma said.