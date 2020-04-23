Assam to Allow 3 Days of Intra-State Travel for Stranded People
The Assam government will allow movement of people stranded in different parts of the state due to the coronavirus lockdown for three days from 25 April in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, 22 April.
This is not a “blanket permission but will be conditional, and people can avail this only with the prior approval of the deputy commissioners”, Sarma said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.
These movements will be only for home-bound and office-bound people, as many state government offices have reopened, he said.
People who are stranded in another district with personal vehicles will also have to obtain passes from the deputy commissioners, who will examine each case on merit.
Those who use the services of migrant workers can apply for movement too, but not more than 25 people will be allowed in a vehicle, according to the MHA guidelines, Sarma said.
Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will ply buses in designated routes for those who have no vehicles but are stranded away from their homes, he said. “People who want to avail this facility will have to call the helpline 104. ASTC will be provided with the data and they will arrange accordingly on a case-to-case basis,” Sarma said.
A detailed guideline will be issued along with information regarding details of email addresses of the different districts of Assam, Sarma added.
