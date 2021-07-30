Border Row: Assam Police Summons Mizoram MP Over 'Threatening Remarks'

The Assam Police has summoned Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena for questioning due to his alleged 'threatening remarks' made earlier this week amid the violence that broke out at the interstate border, reported news agency PTI on Friday, 30 July.

A notice in this regard was pasted at his Delhi residence, the report said.

Vanlalvena has been asked to be present before the officer in charge of Assam's Dholai police station in Cachar district at 11 am on 1 August "without fail".