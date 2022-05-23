Assam: Police Arrest Wife, Daughter of Fish Trader Who Allegedly Died in Custody

The Assam Police on Sunday, 22 May, arrested the wife and daughter of a fish trader named Safiqul Islam, who had allegedly died in police custody.

Six persons, including Islam’s wife Rashida Khatun, and his daughter, a class 8 student, were arrested for allegedly burning down the Batadraba police station, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told Scroll on Monday.

According to the police, Islam, a fish seller from the village of Salonbari, was detained after complaints of him being drunk on the road. Following his contested death, an angry mob from Salonbari torched the police station and indulged in vandalism.