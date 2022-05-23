Assam: Police Arrest Wife, Daughter of Fish Trader Who Allegedly Died in Custody
Four others were arrested for allegedly burning down the Batadraba police station.
The Assam Police on Sunday, 22 May, arrested the wife and daughter of a fish trader named Safiqul Islam, who had allegedly died in police custody.
Six persons, including Islam’s wife Rashida Khatun, and his daughter, a class 8 student, were arrested for allegedly burning down the Batadraba police station, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told Scroll on Monday.
According to the police, Islam, a fish seller from the village of Salonbari, was detained after complaints of him being drunk on the road. Following his contested death, an angry mob from Salonbari torched the police station and indulged in vandalism.
While the police claim that the person was brought to the station as he was found on the road at night in a drunken state, the mob alleged that the cops demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a duck after detaining him.
Police Claim Poor Health Conditions
The family of Safikul Islam has claimed that the police assaulted him in custody as they were not able to meet the demands made by the police.
The family also said that when they wished to visit Safikul in the police station, they were told that he had been admitted in the hospital given his poor health conditions. On reaching the hospital, the family learnt of Safikul’s death and that his body had been shifted to the morgue.
Three cases have been filed against the accused. The police have invoked the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act in one case.
(With inputs from Scroll.)
