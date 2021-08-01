Border Row With Assam To Be Resolved: Mizoram CM After Calling Shah, Himanta
5 Assam Police personnel & a civilian were killed & at least 50 people were injured in the border clash on 26 July.
The border dispute with Assam will be resolved "amicably through meaningful dialogue," Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Sunday, 1 August, following a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram- Assam border issue amicably," the Mizoram Chief Minister said on Twitter.
He also requested the people of Mizoram to "avoid posting sensitive messages" and use social media judiciously.
FIRs Against Himanta, Mizoram MP
Mizoram's Kolasib district, that borders Assam’s Cachar district, witnessed violent clashes on Monday.
The boundary between the two states is disputed at several points and several rounds of dialogue since 1994 have failed to resolve the disagreement between Assam and Mizoram.
Following the skirmish, an FIR had been registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials by the Mizoram police on 26 July, on charges of attempt to murder and assault. Around 200 unidentified police personnel too, have been booked in the case.
Expressing his willingness to join the probe, Sarma asked why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency.
"Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why is the case not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam?"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
The case was filed at Vairengte police station in Kolasib district of Mizoram by the local inspector, H Lalchawimawii.
Meanwhile, the Assam Police has issued summons to Mizoram's Rajya Sabha member and six state officials, including a Deputy Commissioner and a Superintendent of Police, for their alleged role in Monday's border violence, which left six people dead and over 100 people from both states injured, officials said on Friday.
What Does the FIR Entail?
The FIR stated that the Assam Police, along with senior officers, “forcefully tried to occupy” a Mizoram police camp “stating that it is an encroachment on the forest land.”
The Assam Police had retorted saying they were there to construct a post and that the action was taken on the “instructions of the CM of Assam.”
The FIR also accused Assam Police officers of initiating lathi-charge and using tear gas and smoke shells on the residents of Vairengte who had gathered in the area, the FIR read, reported The Print.
Agreeing to Deployment of Neutral Central Force Along Border
The two states share a 164.6 km-long border, which has long been a cause of dispute. Three districts in the south of Assam – Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj – share the border with Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.
On Thursday, Assam had issued a travel advisory asking people from the state not to go to Mizoram due to the border tensions and stating that the police would inspect vehicles coming from Mizoram. Mizoram had strongly condemned the order.
“Public notice to all. Northeast India will always be one,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted. “I still hope for an amicable solution to the Assam-Mizoram border tension from the central government,” he added.
During a meeting on Wednesday called by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it was decided a neutral central force will be deployed along the disturbed Assam-Mizoram border, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI, The Print)
