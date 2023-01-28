Assam’s Matia ‘Transit Camp’ Receives 1st Batch of Over 60 ‘Illegal Foreigners'

In August last year, the Assam Government renamed the detention centers in Assam to 'transit camps' in an attempt to humanise them.

The camp is Assam’s first centre to exclusively house “illegal foreigners,” and was built according to guidelines laid down by the Central government. Before this, detainees were lodged in jail, within six ”detention centres” across Assam.

Out of the existing six ‘detention centres,’ two are within district jails in Jojrajhar and Gopalpur while central jails in Tezpur, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat house the other four.