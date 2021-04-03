Assam Elections: EC transfers Himanta’s Brother From Goalpara
IPS officer Veera Venakata Rakesh Reddy will be the new Superintendent of Police of Goalpara, with immediate effect.
Following the 48-hour campaign ban on Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Election Commission also transferred his brother, Sushanta Biswa Sarma who is the Goalpara Superintendent of Police, from the district on Friday, 2 April.
In an order issued on Friday, the poll body informed that Sarma will be transferred to a suitable post in the state headquarters, and IPS officer Veera Venakata Rakesh Reddy will be posted with immediate effect as the new Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district.
The district is set to go to polls in the third and last phase of the Assembly elections on 6 April.
The order, signed by Under Secretary of the EC, Love Kush Yadav, also stated that the compliance report will be furnished to the poll body without delay.
On Friday, the EC had barred the senior Assam minister from campaigning for 48 hours over Sarma’s objectionable remarks against Hagrama Mohilary, Bodoland People's Front Chairperson.
“The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in his behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc, in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from immediate effect,” the EC said.
The development came after Congress filed a complaint with the EC dated 30 March, alleging that Sarma had openly threatened the BPF chief and disregarded the provisions under the Model Code of Conduct.
