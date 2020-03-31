Assam Scientists Work Towards Plugging Gaps in COVID-19 Testing

They added that due to a lack of testing kits in India, those with minor symptoms are left in the dark about whether they have a simple cold or a mild case of COVID-19.

Further, they said Thermal Infrared system used to scan people at airports have major limitations in identifying asymptomatic patients.

“Since Terahertz is non-ionising in nature, its repetitive use in scanning and imaging for screening and monitoring will be harmless to the population and its users such doctors, paramedical team and other security staff in the vicinity in comparison to using X Ray or CT scan device, as both (X Ray or CT scan device) are and can cause cancer if repeatedly used for testing on COVID-19 patients in future", said Bhatia

(With inputs from The Times Of India)