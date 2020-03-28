Assam Cop Dies in Market; Family Claims Lynched, SP Differs
An Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) constable died in Cachar district on Saturday, 28 March, after which his wife claimed he was lynched by a mob while he was enforcing a lockdown at a market, however, the police said his death was probably due to high blood pressure.
The AISF constable identified as Baktaruddin Barbhuiya who was found dead at a market in Sonabarighat village close to Silchar town in the morning.
His body was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of his death, Dev Ray said.
Barbhuiya's wife, however, alleged that her husband was lynched by some of the sellers and buyers in the market that was open in violation of Friday's order of the state government.
The Assam government announced that all markets in the state, except for grocery shops and pharmacies, will remain closed from Friday until further notice, after which markets got overcrowded by frenzied buyers in a rush to purchase essential items.
The constable's wife, who works at a tea garden nearby, claimed before the SP and journalists that she had rushed to the market on receiving information that he was "attacked by a mob" and saw that some people were beating up Barbhuiya with bamboo sticks. He then fell down and lost consciousness. The alleged attackers were angry as he was trying to enforce the lockdown ordered by the government, she claimed.
Police have detained five people for questioning.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)