Assam Cop Dies in Market; Family Claims Lynched, SP Differs

His body was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of his death, Dev Ray said.

Barbhuiya's wife, however, alleged that her husband was lynched by some of the sellers and buyers in the market that was open in violation of Friday's order of the state government.

The Assam government announced that all markets in the state, except for grocery shops and pharmacies, will remain closed from Friday until further notice, after which markets got overcrowded by frenzied buyers in a rush to purchase essential items.