Ask Your State Govts Why They Still Haven't Reduced VAT on Fuels: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, 15 November, said people should ask their respective state governments why they had still not reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, despite the Centre recently reducing the excise duty on consumer fuel and asking the state governments to do so.

"Petrol and Diesel can't be included in Goods and Services Tax (GST) till the GST Council sets the rate for their inclusion," the Finance Minister added while addressing the media after her interaction with Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers of all states, as per NDTV.

The meeting was held to improve the investment climate in the country "in the wake of strong recovery" and the "opportunities accorded by a shift in the geopolitical realities post-pandemic".